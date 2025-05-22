College

Georgia knows better than anybody why College Football Playoff seeding rules needed to be changed

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl head coach press conference day at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
There will be changes made to the College Football Playoff for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

While the format will stick to 12 teams, the College Football Playoff will now seed teams based on how they finish in the final rankings following conference championship weekend, with Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports the first to report the news.

Last year’s format made the four highest-ranked conference champions the top four teams.

Dellenger adds that the top 4 conference champions will still receive an $8 million payout, as opposed to that going to the top four teams in the final rankings.

