Georgia heavily favored over Charlotte as Bulldogs prepare for Senior Day in Athens

ATHENS, GA — Georgia enters Saturday’s matchup against Charlotte as a six-touchdown favorite, giving younger players a chance to see more time on the field at Sanford Stadium.

Head coach Kirby Smart says he’s been pleased with the impact of his freshmen this season.

“It’s great to have those guys. In this day and age recruiting, if you could have a class that impacts your team that much every year, it just brings you added juice,” Smart said.

Saturday will also mark Senior Day for a Georgia class that has gone 48–5 over the past four years and lost only once at home.

Pre-game coverage begins at 8:45 a.m., with kickoff set for 12:45 p.m.