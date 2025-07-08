Georgia football way-too-early opening game prediction vs. betting line

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t take anything for granted to the extent no one dare utter the word “complacency” in his football building, much less exhibit the slightest hint of it.

Georgia is the defending SEC football champion, riding an SEC-record 32-game home field win streak at Smart enters into his 10th season as the Bulldogs head coach.

But no, last season’s 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal didn’t leave Smart or anyone else in the football building with a good feeling.

