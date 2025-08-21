Georgia football knows it can only do so much to address one of its biggest worries

ATHENS — Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann made it clear that Georgia did not tackle well enough last year. It was a big reason the defense as a whole regressed from its elite standard.

Because of the substandard effort, improved tackling has been a major priority for this team.

“Number one thing we need to do better in run defense, OK, is tackle better,” Schumann said. “We did not tackle to our standard last year. If you tackle better, you eliminate yards after contact, OK? We need to leverage the football better.”

So what does a better tackling Georgia look like? It’s not an easy question to answer based only on practice.

