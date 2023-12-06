Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents revealed

ATHENS — Go ahead and make your travel plans and set your wedding dates. According to a report from Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 2024 Georgia football schedule has been revealed.

Georgia already knew its opponents, as well as the non-conference games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech. ESPN’s Chris Low previously reported that the game against Alabama would be played on Sept. 28 and a trip to Texas is set for Oct. 19.

The 2024 season will be the first year that Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, with Georgia visiting the Longhorns on Oct. 19. The two teams last met in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, a game the Longhorns won. Texas is one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia will get another crack at Alabama in the month of September, as the Bulldogs visit Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28. Alabama just beat the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, ending Georgia’s 29-game win streak in the process.

The first SEC game of the season for Georgia got a lot more interesting on Wednesday when former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced that he would be transferring to Kentucky. Vandagriff spent the past three seasons at Georgia after signing as a 5-star recruit.

There will be no more divisions in the SEC, with the league sticking with an eight-game schedule. Gone are annual games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Missouri, with Georgia drawing home games against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn. The Bulldogs will also visit Ole Miss.

Georgia will have two bye weeks next season, with the first coming on Sept. 21 and the second on Oct. 26. The first off week comes before Georgia’s game against Alabama while the second comes in its usual spot against the Florida Gators. That game will once again be played in Jacksonville, Fla.

