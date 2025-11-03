Georgia favored at Mississippi State, but only by single digits

Coach Kirby Smart is regarded as the most elite coach in college football and his Georgia Bulldogs are 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in the nation, while Mississippi State is 5-4 and has lost 11 straight SEC home games.

And yet, Georgia is only favored by single digits — 8.5 points — in its game against the Maroon Bulldogs at noon next Saturday in Starkville.

Smart provided some reasons why moments after the Bulldogs pulled out a 24-20 win against Florida Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville after the Gators ended a string of four-straight double-digit losses in the series with the 4-point defeat.

