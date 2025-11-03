College

Georgia favored at Mississippi State, but only by single digits

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Hairy Dawg, Mississippi St (UGA Sports Comm) (Rob Davis)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Coach Kirby Smart is regarded as the most elite coach in college football and his Georgia Bulldogs are 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in the nation, while Mississippi State is 5-4 and has lost 11 straight SEC home games.

And yet, Georgia is only favored by single digits — 8.5 points — in its game against the Maroon Bulldogs at noon next Saturday in Starkville.

Smart provided some reasons why moments after the Bulldogs pulled out a 24-20 win against Florida Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville after the Gators ended a string of four-straight double-digit losses in the series with the 4-point defeat.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!