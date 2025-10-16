Georgia defensive starter ‘out indefinitely’ due to a foot injury

ATHENS — Georgia will be without a defensive star for the foreseeable future, as defensive back Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury.

The school announced that he would be out indefinitely because of the injury.

“Under the guidance of UGA’s medical staff, he will consult with some of the nation’s leading specialists to determine the best course of treatment.”

Jones has appeared in all six games for Georgia this season and ranks fourth on the team in tackles with 24 and a fumble recovery.

