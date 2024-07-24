Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall reportedly to miss start of fall camp due to injury

There’s a lot of pressure on Georgia’s defensive line to perform this year. And it seems the Bulldogs will be missing one of their most promising prospects when Georgia opens up camp next week.

According to a report from Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ, Hall is dealing with a lower leg injury that will impact his availability during fall camp. The hope is that Hall is ready to go for the season-opener against Clemson, which is set for Aug. 31.

Hall signed as a 5-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Jacksonville, Fla. The defensive lineman played in 10 games last year for Georgia, notching 10 tackles on the season.

The Bulldogs do bring back seniors Naz Stackhouse and Warren Brinson, while Christen Miller is expected to take a leap this coming season. Georgia also has redshirt freshman Jamaal Jarrett on the interior, while Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Mykel Williams and Gabe Harris are all expected to contribute at defensive end.

