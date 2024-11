ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew he had to let Nate Frazier know that what he did against Florida was not acceptable.

After scoring Georgia’s first touchdown of the game, Frazier did a Gator Chomp celebration, followed by a throat slash.

The gestures drew a 15-yard penalty, which was enforced on the kickoff.

But before Smart could get to Frazier, center Jared Wilson was standing at the edge of the endzone, waiting to speak to Frazier.

