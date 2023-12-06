Georgia cornerback Nyland Green enters transfer portal

Another name has entered the transfer portal off of Georgia’s roster, as cornerback Nyland Green has done so.

Green just completed his redshirt sophomore season in Athens and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Green was a key special teams player for the Bulldogs but couldn’t quite crack the cornerback rotation in his time at Georgia.

Green played in every game for Georgia this season. He had seven tackles, a pass breakup and 0.5 tackle for loss.

Georgia signed Green as a member of the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 72 overall player in the class out of Covington, Ga.

Kamari Lassiter and Daylen Everette started every game at cornerback this season for Georgia, with Julian Humphrey also factoring into the rotation. The Bulldogs also have a trio of young cornerbacks in Daniel Harris, Chris Peal and AJ Harris. The Bulldogs also hold commitments from 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson, 4-star cornerback Demello Jones and 4-star cornerback Ondre Evans. Robinson is the No. 1 ranked cornerback for the 2024 recruiting class.

Green becomes the eighth Bulldog to enter the transfer portal, joining edge Darris Smith, defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson, quarterback Brock Vandagriff, wide receiver Jackson Meeks, offensive lineman Austin Blaske and edge CJ Madden in the transfer portal. Of those who have transferred, only Vandagriff has found a new home. He will be heading to Kentucky.

The transfer portal opened on Monday and will close on Jan. 2. Players who have not yet transferred are granted a one-time transfer exemption from the NCAA. Georgia previously saw Darris Smith enter the transfer portal as well.

