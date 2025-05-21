Georgia brings strong resume to SEC baseball tourney, opens with Oklahoma

Georgia baseball will be holding a good hand when it opens play at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday.

It’s just a matter of how Coach Wes Johnson wants to play his cards.

Johnson said the Bulldogs “have a lot of motivation,” but he made it clear winning won’t come at the expense of working UGA’s best pitchers too long or exhausting starting position players.

“If we’re fortunate enough to keep winning and keep playing,” Johnson said, “you’re not gonna see those (pitchers) more than three or four innings.”

Read more at DawgNation.com