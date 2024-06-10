College

Georgia bites back against NC State, forces super regional dogfight to Game 3

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Leighton Finley (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia pitcher Leighton Finley (12) during Georgia's game against NC State at the NCAA Athens Super Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball is far from done fighting.

The Bulldogs (43-16) are one win away from the College World Series after an 11-2 domination of NC State at Foley Field on Sunday.

UGA punched back with an offensive explosion after an 18-1 Game One loss to the Wolfpack (37-21) on Saturday. Georgia jumped on NC State early and stayed hot all game, out-hitting the Wolfpack 15-9.

The two teams will scrap for one CWS spot in a winner-take-all Game Three Monday night at 7:00.

