Georgia bites back against NC State, forces super regional dogfight to Game 3

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball is far from done fighting.

The Bulldogs (43-16) are one win away from the College World Series after an 11-2 domination of NC State at Foley Field on Sunday.

UGA punched back with an offensive explosion after an 18-1 Game One loss to the Wolfpack (37-21) on Saturday. Georgia jumped on NC State early and stayed hot all game, out-hitting the Wolfpack 15-9.

The two teams will scrap for one CWS spot in a winner-take-all Game Three Monday night at 7:00.

Read more at DawgNation.