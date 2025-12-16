Georgia basketball bounces into Top 25, leads nation in scoring

The Hoop Dawgs are ranked. — ATHENS — Georgia basketball is back in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in nearly a year.

The Bulldogs (9-1) are coming off an impressive 84-65 win on Saturday in Atlanta over Cincinnati and next play at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Western Carolina.

Georgia came in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday after being fourth among other teams receiving votes outside of the AP Top 25 last Monday.

Mike White, in his fourth year leading the program since being hired away from Florida, promised in the preseason it would be a faster, higher-scoring Georgia team this season.

