ATHENS — G-Day won’t be televised but there will still be a chance to see the Georgia Bulldogs in action this spring.

Georgia’s final practice of the spring is set for April 12 and will begin in Sanford Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Admission for the spring practice is set for $10 and tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 31.

The Dawg Walk is set for 11:50 a.m. ET and gates at Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. ET.

