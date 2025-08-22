Georgia A.D. Josh Brooks supports expanded SEC schedule despite tough non-conference foes

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released a statement indicating he’s on board with the league moving to a nine-game schedule starting with the 2026 season.

RELATED: What could be next after SEC announces schedule expansion

“Moving to a nine-game schedule is the right move in maintaining the SEC’s position as the leader in college sports,” Brooks said.

“I want to thank Commissioner Sankey for his tremendous leadership. His mission of increasing competitive balance, while protecting rivalries that are important to all our fans aligns with our goals at the University of Georgia.”

Read more at DawgNation.com