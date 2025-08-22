College

Georgia A.D. Josh Brooks supports expanded SEC schedule despite tough non-conference foes

By Mike Griffith
Josh Brooks (UGA Sports Comm) The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated back-to-back national championships in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released a statement indicating he’s on board with the league moving to a nine-game schedule starting with the 2026 season.

“Moving to a nine-game schedule is the right move in maintaining the SEC’s position as the leader in college sports,” Brooks said.

“I want to thank Commissioner Sankey for his tremendous leadership. His mission of increasing competitive balance, while protecting rivalries that are important to all our fans aligns with our goals at the University of Georgia.”

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

