Georgia 2024 quarterback room in flux as Carson Beck, Dylan Raiola consider options

ATHENS — There’s only been one actual change in the Georgia quarterback room in the 10 days since its loss to Alabama. Brock Vandagriff entered the transfer portal and exited as a Kentucky Wildcat on this past Wednesday.

But there’s no more interesting position for the Bulldogs as December continues than quarterback. The events of Monday only further prove why that’s the case.

Georgia is still waiting for a decision from Carson Beck concerning his future plans. After a strong season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, he is weighing whether or not to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Beck has just 13 starts to his college career but he threw for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye officially declared the NFL draft on Monday. Maye is seen as a superior draft prospect, with some having him as the top quarterback prospect. Beck’s status is much less clear, as he seems to be in a second-tier of quarterbacks with Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Beck showed he has NFL-level tools this past season. While he doesn’t have elite athleticism, the biggest knock against Beck would be his lack of experience. He has only 13 starts and has 211 fewer pass attempts than McCarthy, who has the second-fewest pass attempts among those top draft prospects.

Returning to Georgia next year would ease some concerns about Beck’s lack of experience. The offense figures to look different next year, with Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Sedrick Van Pran all likely off to the NFL. Georgia could well also lose its top two running backs and Ladd McConkey as well. That’s a lot of turnover at the skill positions and on the offensive line. Beck would be asked to elevate those around him, even with players like Dylan Fairchild and Dillon Bell showing real promise this season.

If Beck is able to do so, he could very well be the top quarterback option in what looks to be a weaker quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft. But for as much as Beck might need Georgia to help his future, the Bulldogs need Beck much, much more.

Not just because of the potential NFL draft departures on the offensive side of the ball but because of the future of the Georgia quarterback room.

