Full 2026 Georgia football schedule announced as Bulldogs visit Alabama, host Oklahoma

The 2026 Georgia football schedule has been announced by the SEC.

The Bulldogs will have nine games against SEC foes, a first for the league. Georgia’s nonconference games come against Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. The first game is set for Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs will face Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia football 2026 schedule, dates, opponents

Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct. 17: Vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: Off

Oct. 31: vs. Florida, game will be played in Atlanta

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia did make one recent change to its schedule, as Georgia and Louisville mutually agreed to cancel a home-and-home series that had been set to start in 2026.

