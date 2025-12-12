Full 2026 Georgia football schedule announced as Bulldogs visit Alabama, host Oklahoma

The 2026 Georgia football schedule has been announced by the SEC.
The Bulldogs will have nine games against SEC foes, a first for the league. Georgia’s nonconference games come against Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. The first game is set for Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs will face Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football 2026 schedule, dates, opponents
- Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State
- Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky
- Sept. 19: at Arkansas
- Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma
- Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt
- Oct. 10: at Alabama
- Oct. 17: Vs. Auburn
- Oct. 24: Off
- Oct. 31: vs. Florida, game will be played in Atlanta
- Nov. 7: at Ole Miss
- Nov. 14: Missouri
- Nov. 21: at South Carolina
- Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia did make one recent change to its schedule, as Georgia and Louisville mutually agreed to cancel a home-and-home series that had been set to start in 2026.
