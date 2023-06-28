Former Georgia quarterback great offers outlook on present and future QB’s

Georgia’s pass game faces several key changes this offseason, but none are more important than the starting quarterback.

One of UGA’s greatest quarterbacks likes the changes he sees and the future they frame for the program. All-time SEC passing yards leader Aaron Murray believes junior quarterback Carson Beck is prepared to lead the Bulldog offense in 2023.

Beck, the odds-on favorite to win the starting job, will enter his fourth season at Georgia.

“I’ve loved his game for the past few years,” Murray said on Monday at ESP’s Big Ball Fore All golf tournament. “Big kid, great arm, can make the throws. More athletic than people are most likely anticipating going into the season.”

The ESPN college football analyst also spoke on Beck’s mental development, specifically his confidence. Beck actually had a chance to start for Georgia back in 2021, when then-starter JT Daniels was ruled out shortly before the Bulldogs hosted UAB.

The redshirt freshman Beck was named the No. 2 quarterback at the time, but was passed over for Stetson Bennett. Bennett threw six touchdowns in the first half to pass Beck on the depth chart.

