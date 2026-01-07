College

Florida takes down No. 18 Georgia, snaps Bulldogs’ 7-game win streak

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Dylan James (Getty) GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 06: Dylan James #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs shoots the ball against Alex Condon #21 of the Florida Gators during the second half of the game at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on January 06, 2026 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Mike White knew going into Tuesday night’s game at Florida the defending national champs and their “Rowdy Reptiles’ student crowd would be a lot to overcome.

What Georgia’s fourth-year head coach didn’t know was the No. 18-ranked Bulldogs would have to try to score the upset missing their starting center most of the game on a night their top-shooting star couldn’t find his touch.

Georgia suffered its first SEC loss of the season at Florida on Tuesday night, falling to the defending national champs, 92-77.

