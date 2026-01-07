Florida takes down No. 18 Georgia, snaps Bulldogs’ 7-game win streak

Mike White knew going into Tuesday night’s game at Florida the defending national champs and their “Rowdy Reptiles’ student crowd would be a lot to overcome.

What Georgia’s fourth-year head coach didn’t know was the No. 18-ranked Bulldogs would have to try to score the upset missing their starting center most of the game on a night their top-shooting star couldn’t find his touch.

Georgia suffered its first SEC loss of the season at Florida on Tuesday night, falling to the defending national champs, 92-77.

