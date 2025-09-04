College

First game action helps accelerate development of Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Ryan Puglisi (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) during Georgia's annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — He may not have been the first quarterback onto the field for Georgia on Saturday, but Ryan Puglisi finally got a chance to show what he could do in a Georgia uniform.

After not appearing in a game last season, Puglisi completed 5 of his 8 pass attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown went to freshman Elyiss Williams, with Puglisi hitting the massive tight end in stride to put Georgia up 45-0.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” cornerback Ellis Robinson said of Puglisi.

