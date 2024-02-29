ESPN shares what will be Georgia’s biggest strength in 2024

There’s a reason the Georgia football program has earned the nickname ‘LBU’. But it Roquan Smith or Quay Walker, time and time again, the Bulldogs have shown they can produce elite linebackers.

And while Georgia doesn’t have any linebackers present at the NFL combine this year, it does return plenty of talent in the room for the 2024 season.

So much so that ESPN labeled the linebacker position as Georgia’s biggest strength entering the 2024 season.

“Coach Kirby Smart has stacked up four- and five-star linebackers like cord wood over the past few seasons,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Senior Smael Mondon Jr., the No. 1 athlete in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN Recruiting, has grown into a dominant inside linebacker. Sophomores C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson were the No. 2 recruits at inside linebacker and outside linebacker in the Class of 2023, respectively.

