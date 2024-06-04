College

ESPN FPI the latest metric to rank Georgia as No. 1 entering 2024 season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Tate Ratledge (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Another ESPN metric to measure the upcoming college football season, another No. 1 ranking for the Georgia Bulldogs.

ESPN’s FPI released its preseason projections for the 2024 season and the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 1 with a 26.8 rating.

“The FPI is a power rating that tracks each team’s strength relative to an average FBS squad,” ESPN’s Neil Paine wrote. “Teams are rated on offense, defense and special teams, with the values representing points per game. (So that means Georgia is rated as nearly 27 points per game better than the average team, which is pretty good!)”

The FPI gives Georgia a rating of 15.2 on offense, 11.1 on defense and 0.5 on special teams entering the 2024 season. Interestingly enough, Oregon came in at No. 2 in the rankings, followed by Texas, Ohio State and Alabama.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!