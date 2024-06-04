ESPN FPI the latest metric to rank Georgia as No. 1 entering 2024 season

Another ESPN metric to measure the upcoming college football season, another No. 1 ranking for the Georgia Bulldogs.

ESPN’s FPI released its preseason projections for the 2024 season and the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 1 with a 26.8 rating.

“The FPI is a power rating that tracks each team’s strength relative to an average FBS squad,” ESPN’s Neil Paine wrote. “Teams are rated on offense, defense and special teams, with the values representing points per game. (So that means Georgia is rated as nearly 27 points per game better than the average team, which is pretty good!)”

The FPI gives Georgia a rating of 15.2 on offense, 11.1 on defense and 0.5 on special teams entering the 2024 season. Interestingly enough, Oregon came in at No. 2 in the rankings, followed by Texas, Ohio State and Alabama.

