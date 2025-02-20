College

Dylan Goldstein reportedly denied temporary restraining order in legal pursuit of NCAA eligibility

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Dylan Goldstein (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia outfielder Dylan Goldstein (25) during Georgia's game against Army during the first round of the NCAA Athens Regional Tournament at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)
Georgia baseball’s Dylan Goldstein was denied a temporary restraining order by a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday, according to an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Goldstein sued the NCAA looking for another year of eligibility after playing his first season of baseball at the junior college level (Chipola College).

Goldstein played three Division I seasons at Florida Atlantic and Georgia and wants a fourth year at the D-I level like many former junior college athletes are getting in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Goldstein’s lawyers are seeking an injunction against the NCAA. A preliminary injunction hearing was set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Athens.

