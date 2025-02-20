Dylan Goldstein reportedly denied temporary restraining order in legal pursuit of NCAA eligibility

Georgia baseball’s Dylan Goldstein was denied a temporary restraining order by a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday, according to an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Goldstein sued the NCAA looking for another year of eligibility after playing his first season of baseball at the junior college level (Chipola College).

Goldstein played three Division I seasons at Florida Atlantic and Georgia and wants a fourth year at the D-I level like many former junior college athletes are getting in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Goldstein’s lawyers are seeking an injunction against the NCAA. A preliminary injunction hearing was set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Athens.

