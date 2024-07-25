Dabo Swinney shares Clemson perspective for opening game with Georgia

Dabo Swinney isn’t downplaying Clemson’s opening game with Georgia.

“It’s a huge game, this is the best team in the country, to me, the last three years, in totality, Georgia,” Swinney said at Clemson’s media day. “I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

The preseason No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the ACC Heavyweight Tigers — a team projected around 15th — at noon on Aug. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Swinney said Clemson will need to be at its best and get a good indication to see hit team’s start point.

