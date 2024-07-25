College

Dabo Swinney shares Clemson perspective for opening game with Georgia

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Dabo Swinney (Getty) COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Head coach Dabo Swinney and Will Shipley #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Dabo Swinney isn’t downplaying Clemson’s opening game with Georgia.

“It’s a huge game, this is the best team in the country, to me, the last three years, in totality, Georgia,” Swinney said at Clemson’s media day. “I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

The preseason No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the ACC Heavyweight Tigers — a team projected around 15th — at noon on Aug. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Swinney said Clemson will need to be at its best and get a good indication to see hit team’s start point.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!