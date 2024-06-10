Column: Georgia back on track with win over NC State to keep season alive

ATHENS — Georgia baseball was firing on all fronts with the season on the line on Sunday at Foley Field.

The No. 7-national seed Bulldogs beat No. 10-national seed North Carolina State by an 11-2 count in the second game of the best-of-three NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional in Athens.

Georgia (43-16) kept its confidence in check after an 18-1 Game One loss to the Wolfpack — UGA’s most lopsided defeat of the year — just first-year coach Wes Johnson vowed his team would.

“We talked all year about not panicking,” Johnson said, “… it’s the teams who can flow through adversity and keep staying the course.”

