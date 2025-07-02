College

College Football 26 video game identifies two Georgia players among the best at their positions

By Connor Riley
The 2025 Georgia football team has some big-time players to replace from last season’s team.

The Bulldogs saw Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks all get taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, quarterback Carson Beck transferred to Miami.

Georgia has plenty of questions entering this upcoming season. But it does have a few talented players who can help overcome those questions.

Two of the more important players on this year’s Georgia team were recognized as top players at their respective positions in the upcoming College Football 26 video game.

