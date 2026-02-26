College

Christen Miller’s journey to NFL Combine, came to Georgia ‘as a boy, and I left as a man’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
INDIANAPOLIS — Christen Miller stood before an assembled media throng at the NFL combine and declared himself a “changed man” from the time he arrived at Georgia.

“Coach (Kirby) Smart prepared me tremendously for this moment, he prepared me not just as a football player, but as a man,” said Miller, who will take part in on-field drills at 3 p.m. on Thursday (TV: NFL Network) in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I knew when I made the decision to go to Georgia it was going to be a lifetime decision, and I would leave a man.”

