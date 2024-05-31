Charlie Condon: Top 10 things to know about Georgia baseball superstar

ATHENS — Charlie Condon has a peaceful, easy feeling as he leads Georgia baseball into NCAA regional action.

Condon, the SEC Player of the Year, is widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

But the 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Marietta isn’t looking past the next pitch, something Bulldogs’ coach Wes Johnson believes sets him apart.

“The great ones have a different mind, and that mind will do different things,” Johnson said, asked what characteristic he noted about Condon after taking control of the program last spring.

