Carson Beck: How Georgia football moves on without Brock Bowers

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Brock Bowers (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The ultimate Georgia football go-to man is gone, and no one knows that better than Carson Beck.

“Obviously there’s only one Brock Bowers, he’s one of, if not the best, player I’ve ever played with,” Beck said last week at the Manning Passing Academy in an interview with Bayou Time Sports.

No doubt, the three-time All-American Bowers has been Georgia’s most indispensable player on offense over the past three seasons, a nightmare matchup that defenses simply could not stop.

Beck, himself, is a machine of sorts with his pre-snap processing and NFL arm the Bulldogs’ offense isn’t expect to miss a beat despite Bowers and second-round L.A. Chargers receiver pick Ladd McConkey off to the NFL.

