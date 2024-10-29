College

Billy Napier wants Florida ready to beat Georgia at ‘point of attack’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Billy Napier (Getty) KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on in the first quarter during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Florida coach Billy Napier is feeling good about his Gators, as big of a challenge as he knows they have ahead of them.

“(Our) mindset has shifted a little bit .. I like the makeup of our team, I think we’re a lot better in that regard,” Napier said on Monday.

“We played better the last few weeks, a little bit more like we anticipated playing as a team, certain parts of our team in particular,” Napier said. “But, yeah, I have a respect for the attitude and the effort of the group, the resiliency of the group.”

