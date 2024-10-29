Billy Napier wants Florida ready to beat Georgia at ‘point of attack’

Florida coach Billy Napier is feeling good about his Gators, as big of a challenge as he knows they have ahead of them.

“(Our) mindset has shifted a little bit .. I like the makeup of our team, I think we’re a lot better in that regard,” Napier said on Monday.

“We played better the last few weeks, a little bit more like we anticipated playing as a team, certain parts of our team in particular,” Napier said. “But, yeah, I have a respect for the attitude and the effort of the group, the resiliency of the group.”

