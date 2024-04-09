College

Asa Newell puts future of Georgia basketball on display, 5-star national champion signee lifting off

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Hairy Dawg Georgia Basketball (Anthony Walsh)

ATHENS — Georgia’s 20-win basketball season might be over, but a cornerstone of the future of the Bulldogs’ program is about to go on display.

Asa Newell, an Athens native and 5-star impact recruit, will be one of the top 12 American players going up against the top dozen from around the world in the Nike Hoops Summitt in Portland, Ore. (TV: Saturday, 10 p.m., FS1).

Newell is coming off a perfect 33-0 season at Montverde Academy that saw his team win a national championship with a 79-63 win over Paul VI High School last Saturday.

“Life is moving fast,” Newell said during his appearance on the Ingles ‘On the Beat’ Show.

