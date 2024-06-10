College

4-star in-state DL Christian Garrett commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Christian Garrett decided he couldn’t wait any longer after his official visit to UGA this weekend.

In the midst of it, the Prince Avenue Christian DL felt it. When he had a sitdown meeting with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, he decided he had something he needed to pray about.

When he did, he said it just felt right.

The 4-star DL made the move this evening to commit to UGA and join the 2025 class. He becomes the 11th public commitment for the 2025 class in Athens.

