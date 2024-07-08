4-star CB Shamari Earls flips his commitment from South Carolina to Georgia football

DawgNation should always pay attention to the defensive backs in every Kirby Smart recruiting class.

That’s because those cornerbacks and safeties are vetted to a high standard. That’s no different than any other position in every crop, but it is the way Georgia views its DBs compared to the rest of the big-time programs in college football.

That’s a signature fueled by the fact Kirby Smart was a defensive back during his time in Athens.

That’s where Georgia finds its Javon Bullards, Kamari Lassiters, Chris Smiths and Eric Stokes that wind up forming the backbones of the back ends of its defenses. They aren’t rated as highly as the cornerbacks that Georgia could and do sign in every class, but Georgia feels like it finds something else there that others look past.

