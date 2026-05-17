Chelsea hires Xabi Alonso as coach on four-year deal

LONDON — Chelsea hired Xabi Alonso as its latest manager on a four-year deal on Sunday, with the former Real Madrid coach set to take over on July 1.

Alonso replaces Liam Rosenior, who was fired last month, and will become the fifth permanent coach appointed by Chelsea’s American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital since they bought the club in 2022.

Alonso lasted eight months at Madrid before leaving the club by mutual consent in January after poor results and widespread media reports that he lost control of the locker room. Before that, he was at Bayer Leverkusen, which he led to the German title and an unbeaten domestic season.

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