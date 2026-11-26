KONTIOLAHTI, Finland — Campbell Wright caused a surprise on Thursday when he became the first American to win a World Cup biathlon event.

The 24-year-old Wright was flawless at the shooting range in the World Cup opener and triumphed in the 20-kilometer individual race in 24 minutes and 29.8 seconds.

Germany’s Justus Strelow finished 1:20 behind and Norway’s Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen was 1:23 adrift in third.

Christiansen's teammate, and last year’s World Cup overall champion, Sturla Holm Laegreid had to settle for fourth place.

“My performance was the best I had,” Wright said. “Absolutely fantastic, 10 out of 10. Lowell (Bailey) did win at the world champs, but the World Cup is better.”

Bailey won gold for the United States at the 2017 world championships.

The World Cup continues in Kontiolahti with men’s and women’s relays on Saturday and sprints on Sunday.

___

[ See AP’s full sports coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.