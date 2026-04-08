Braves and Angels brawl after pitch sparks fight between former teammates

ANAHEIM, CA — Suspensions could be coming after a benches-clearing brawl involving the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels during a game in Anaheim, California.

The fight broke out during Tuesday night’s game after tensions escalated between Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler.

During the game, Soler charged the mound after objecting to a pitch from López in the bottom of the fifth inning. The pitch tipped off catcher Jonah Heim’s glove.

López initially raised his hands before both players began throwing punches. Players from both teams rushed the field as the benches cleared in an attempt to break up the altercation.

Both López and Soler were ejected from the game.

Braves manager Walt Weiss was among those who intervened, helping tackle Soler during the incident.

“That’s a big man, and so I just felt I had to get him off his feet because he’s going to hurt somebody. That was my instinct just to get in there and get Jorge off his feet,” Weiss said.

Soler previously played for the Braves and was named World Series MVP with the team in 2021.

Officials said the confrontation came after Soler homered off López in his first at-bat and was later hit by a pitch in his second at-bat.

The Braves went on to win the game 7-2.