ASHBURN, Va. — Receiver Brandon Aiyuk has agreed on a deal to join the Washington Commanders' practice squad and is expected to sign with the team on Thursday.

Aiyuk has not played in the NFL for more than two years since injuring his right knee in October 2024, but said this month he’s healthy and wants to return to the league. He cleared waivers Tuesday, which allowed him to visit with any team after the 49ers released him. Washington was his first, and only, visit.

“Any time somebody hasn’t played in two years, you got to really temper the expectations and take it day by day,” Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Wednesday. “I will say that we did work him out just to see where he was. He was eager to do that. He looked really good. Obviously any time you haven’t been in a program or anything like that, you still got to get in football shape in terms of moving and running around. He looked like the guy that we knew. Pleased to see that.”

Peters was the vice president of player personnel for San Francisco when Aiyuk was selected by the team in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

It's unclear how long it will take Aiyuk to get in shape to to play for the Commanders, who have seven regular-season games left. His last game was on Oct. 20, 2024, against Kansas City. If he's able to earn a spot on the active roster, he'll join a Commanders team that has won two games in a row for the first time since the end of the 2024 season.

“I think just the play style of aggressive hands at the catch point, and that goes along with contested catching in and out of breaks,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of what he likes about Aiyuk. “Those are the things in defending him that are most challenging. Very excited to get started the process with him.”

The 28-year-old Aiyuk had a messy exit from San Francisco, as the 49ers previously voided more than $26 million in the receiver's contract for 2026 for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities when he was rehabilitating his knee injury, which occurred seven games into the 2024 season. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

“It was just a transactional thing and it was good for Washington,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They got a good player.”

Aiyuk has long expressed a desire to play for Washington. Over the summer, he claimed on social media that he would sign with the Commanders "tomorrow" if the 49ers released him. Now, he is set to be reunited with his friend and former college teammate, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two played together at Arizona State.

“I think he can showcase what he did before, if not better,” Daniels said. “He’s got to prove to the locker room the type of guy he is, his character, high-character guy. It’ll be fun, but it’ll be a process.”

Daniels added that the two spoke prior to Aiyuk agreeing to join the practice squad, but he wanted to keep those conversations private. Despite Aiyuk's criticism of Daniels this summer on social media, the quarterback said the two have moved on.

“I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man,” Daniels said. “Things happen. You don’t know what he was going through, he didn’t know what I was going through at that time. That’s somebody that looked out for me when I was 18 years old. (He) helped me out when I first got to ASU. I know the character and the person he is. He was man enough to settle our differences. We kind of just moved forward from there. That’s a brother to me, we’ve been knowing each other for some time, looked out for me, took care of me. We kind of just put the past behind us.”

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AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in San Francisco contributed to this report.

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