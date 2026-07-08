Blue Jays' Dylan Cease works 8 no-hit innings against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays has pitched eight no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Cease set down the first 14 San Francisco hitters before he walked Willy Adames with two outs in the fifth. Cease also walked Drew Gilbert leading off the sixth and Rafael Devers with one out in the seventh.

He has thrown a career-high 115 pitches, 79 for strikes.

Cease previously threw a no-hitter for the San Diego Padres at Washington on July 25, 2024.

The All-Star right-hander, who entered Wednesday leading the American League in strikeouts, fanned 11 batters through eight innings. The Jays led 7-0.

The Giants' two best bids for a hit came in consecutive at-bats.

With two outs in the seventh, Adames sent with a grounder up the middle. Second baseman Ernie Clement ranged to the left side of the bag and made a nice pickup and throw to first.

Leading off the eighth, Bryce Eldridge hit a drive to deep left-center. Center fielder Daulton Varsho raced to make an excellent catch before running into the wall.

Kazuma Okamoto’s opposite-field grand slam off Logan Webb capped the Blue Jays’ five-run first inning.

In Toronto’s 9-3 win Tuesday night, the Blue Jays retired the final 15 San Francisco hitters.

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