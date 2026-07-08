AP honors Breanna Stewart as one of the top women’s college players during the Top 25 poll era

NEW YORK — The Associated Press honored Breanna Stewart before the New York Liberty's game Tuesday night for being one of the greatest women's college basketball players during the Top 25 poll era.

The AP celebrated the 50th anniversary of the women's basketball poll last season. As part of it, a 13-member panel voted for the greatest college players of the past five decades. Stewart and Cheryl Miller were selected as the top players over the past 50 years.

The UConn great won four straight national championships and was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four each time. She was presented with her trophy at center court by AP Global Sports Editor Josh Hoffner a few minutes before tipoff of the Liberty’s game against the Dallas Wings.

Miller accepted her trophy at the Final Four in Phoenix last April at the "The AP Top 25 Fan Poll Experience," which was held at Arizona State's First Amendment Forum in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Stewart couldn't make that ceremony.

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