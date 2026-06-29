$1 million bond set for Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold in kidnapping and assault case

A Florida judge set a $1 million bond Monday for Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold, who is accused of orchestrating the abduction and beating of three men who prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of having stolen luxury goods and $100,000 in cash from him.

Prosecutors had wanted the cornerback held without bond on the eight felony charges he faces, including four counts each of kidnapping and assault. But Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Sabella granted bond to Arnold, who won't be required to wear an ankle monitor because it would prevent him from taking the field for games and training.

The judge said Arnold already has a “paparazzi monitor,” referring to the photographers who have been watching his movements.

"If he shows up on a beach in Tahiti, he'll be on social media,” Sabella said at the end of the bond hearing in Tampa.

Sabella said that although the charges are serious — each could bring a life sentence if Arnold is convicted — prosecutors are “not there yet” in having a strong case for Arnold's guilt.

The judge did order Arnold to remain at his home in Tallahassee except for when he's playing, training and traveling with the Lions. He also said Arnold cannot have any contact with other people tied to the case.

Prosecutors allege that Arnold had three men in their late teens, including his driver, held at gunpoint in a Tampa apartment, pistol-whipped and beaten in February after the luxury items and cash were reported stolen from an Airbnb in the area. Arnold initially set up the kidnappings by telling others he thought he knew who had stolen from him and saying he wanted to confront them, prosecutors allege.

“Our office remains committed to seeking justice for the three victims in the case who were beaten, robbed, and held against their will,” said Erin Maloney, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office.

Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, which represents Arnold, said the judge's ruling “confirms that there is very little evidence to even suggest any criminal involvement by Mr. Arnold.”

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