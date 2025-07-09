On Air

Q: We have a peach tree at our new house. What is causing them to have these ugly spots?

By Ashley Frasca
A: The peaches with the large brown spots that are soft and a bit furry have been affected by brown rot. This fungus is present as soon as the flowers appear in the spring. According to the University of Kentucky Extension, “Infection periods are highly dependent upon moisture and temperature. Rainy weather and temperatures ranging from 60 - 70 degrees are most favorable for disease development.”

Spraying regimens are important all the way from bloom time through to harvest. For a great spray guide from UGA, click here.

Good hygienic practices also help curb the fungus. Keep aborted fruit and fallen leaves raked out from below the tree, and in the fall, remove leftover fruit that is mummified on the tree and toss it.

The peaches pictured that freckled are displaying peach scab, also caused by a fungus. Proper pruning can help with this, as well as the suggestions above.

