Q: This rhododendron is blooming in Vinings. Do these weird sightings stem from freezes months ago?

By Ashley Frasca

Rhododendrons blooming in October!

A: I’ve heard this from folks observing hydrangeas and gardenias too, all in bloom this last month! Granted, multiple blooms throughout the year are characteristic of some varieties, like Encore Azaleas and Endless Summer Hydrangeas. But in the case of the rhododendrons, blooms appearing now are growing from buds on twigs that started growing this past spring. There was enough time to mature through the summer to bloom now. But these flowers won’t be long lived given the recent freeze.

