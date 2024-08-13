On Air

Q: My city put in new plants, then filled the area with rock instead of mulch. Will that be harmful?

By Ashley Frasca

Rocks in the landscape

By Ashley Frasca

A: That can certainly become a problem, and even more so for containerized plants, like we see in downtown areas. UGA horticulturalist Bob Westerfield says, “rocks are going to be there long after we are gone. The radiant heat coming off the rocks can burn or stress more fleshy plants like perennials.” Organic mulches work best. These include pine straw, pine bark, wood chips and leaf litter. But the downfall is that they need to be replaced seasonally.

The situation is very different when landscape companies use rocks or boulders to create dry creek beds. They are installed to prevent erosion by directing water a certain way and to promote a drought-tolerant landscape. Plants aren’t typically planted in these rocks.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!