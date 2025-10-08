Q: I recently purchased a lot of great perennials. Is now a good time to plant them?

A: Yes! With the cooler weather and autumn rains, this time of year is ideal for installing new plants in the landscape. Whether it’s trees and shrubs, or perennial plants and ground covers, fall planting allows these plants to focus on root growth rather than new, herbaceous growth that we see in the spring.

If you’re shopping nurseries or plant sales, some plants for autumn color that tolerate shade are heuchera (coral bells), autumn fern, and Carex - a native sedge. For sun, consider sasanqua camellias, ornamental grasses, asters, and sedum.

Make sure to plant in well-draining soil, and cover the new area with 2-3 inches of mulch to prevent weeds and help the soil retain moisture. In the event of dry weather, please keep new plantings consistently watered until at least spring.

Pink muhly grass Beautiful plumes of pink muhly grass in fall (Ashley Frasca)

