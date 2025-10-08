On Air

Q: I recently purchased a lot of great perennials. Is now a good time to plant them?

By Ashley Frasca
Autumn Joy sedum Autumn Joy sedum blooms in the fall (Ashley Frasca)
By Ashley Frasca

A: Yes! With the cooler weather and autumn rains, this time of year is ideal for installing new plants in the landscape. Whether it’s trees and shrubs, or perennial plants and ground covers, fall planting allows these plants to focus on root growth rather than new, herbaceous growth that we see in the spring.

If you’re shopping nurseries or plant sales, some plants for autumn color that tolerate shade are heuchera (coral bells), autumn fern, and Carex - a native sedge. For sun, consider sasanqua camellias, ornamental grasses, asters, and sedum.

Make sure to plant in well-draining soil, and cover the new area with 2-3 inches of mulch to prevent weeds and help the soil retain moisture. In the event of dry weather, please keep new plantings consistently watered until at least spring.

Pink muhly grass Beautiful plumes of pink muhly grass in fall (Ashley Frasca)

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!