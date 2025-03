A: Sunshine is very important, and lots of it!

They really don’t need pruning. Improperly timed pruning can actually remove buds that plan to bloom that following season. That being said, only prune right after that first flush of spring flowers if needed.

Encore advises to really only fertilize once a year, and that’s in the spring. Plan to use a azalea/camellia around March and see if that helps them.

More care tips from Encore Azalea here.





