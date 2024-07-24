On Air

Q: How does poison ivy spread, and what can be done to stop it?

By Ashley Frasca

Poison ivy

By Ashley Frasca

A: Great question! This is something all of us affected by it should know! Poison ivy propagates itself by underground rhizomes and seeds. You can also repeatedly cut back the plants to ground level. Start cutting early in the spring, about the time leaves unfold. When new growth appears, cut again.

If cutting it, or even getting near it, is out of the question for you, I have been successful using BioAdvanced Brush Killer. Repeat applications are necessary. And keep in mind, touching any part of the plant, including the roots, can cause a rash, even during the winter. Urushiol is the oil that causes allergic reactions, and it’s all over the plant.

Some interesting facts about poison ivy found the U.S. Food & Drug Administration can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!