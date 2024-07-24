Q: How does poison ivy spread, and what can be done to stop it?

A: Great question! This is something all of us affected by it should know! Poison ivy propagates itself by underground rhizomes and seeds. You can also repeatedly cut back the plants to ground level. Start cutting early in the spring, about the time leaves unfold. When new growth appears, cut again.

If cutting it, or even getting near it, is out of the question for you, I have been successful using BioAdvanced Brush Killer. Repeat applications are necessary. And keep in mind, touching any part of the plant, including the roots, can cause a rash, even during the winter. Urushiol is the oil that causes allergic reactions, and it’s all over the plant.

Some interesting facts about poison ivy found the U.S. Food & Drug Administration can be found here.

