May Turf Tips: Water Wisely

While May can signal the start of summer, with hotter days, it can also usher in that Georgia humidity, which spurs on all kinds of diseases to lawns.

Remember that established lawns benefit from 1″ of water per week, no matter the grass type. If Mother Nature isn’t providing, apply supplemental water with sprinklers and irrigation systems, watering deeper and for longer periods of time rather than short, daily waterings.

NG Turf shares when and how much to water the lawn here.

And tips for water conservation when it comes to plants in the landscape:

-Water at the base of larger plants using a soaker hose.

-Leave watering cans out in the open to catch rain water.

-Use left over water from the night’s water glasses to hydrate house plants rather than pouring it out.

-Use water from cooling systems’ condensate and from dehumidifiers to water smaller plantings

