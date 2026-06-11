Invasive pests to be aware of this summer

With warmer weather comes more unwanted interactions with insects. Invasive species especially are getting more attention recently. Awareness is being raised in social media posts, on local news outlets, and by local departments of agriculture spreading the word.

An invasive species is one not native to North America. In most cases, humans unknowingly transfer these pests, most often from Asia, into this country. Many speculate that transport often happens through movement of large shipping containers or even by currents and winds from major storms and hurricanes. Another concern about invasive pests is that they outcompete native populations for food sources and may even feed on the native species themselves. Yikes!

First, the Asian needle ant (Brachyponera chinensis). This tiny black ant has been in Georgia for nearly 100 years, but experts are now paying more attention. It’s not only invasive but is being referred to as a ‘medical pest’. The threat is that people who have allergic reactions to bee stings can also experience anaphylaxis with this sting of this tiny creature. The Asian needle ant is known for its ‘ghost’ sting, which feels like you’re being stung over and over again, even hours after the initial encounter.

A graduate student in Clemson’s Forestry Department, Samantha Kennett recently told me, “These ants are in the same family [order] as wasps and bees, and so they have a stinger just like them.”

The visible, curved stinger on their back end isn’t the only thing different about this invasive ant. They often have light brown to orange legs and mandibles. Their bodies are black, and they’re typically 4.5 – 6 mm long, which is slightly longer than a common black ant.

Peak ant activity is around July and August here in Georgia. The Asian needle ants do live in colonies, but don’t build mounds like fire ants do. They prefer moist environments and are likely to found in shady, forested areas.

What to do then? Beware of potential nest sites and modify those habitats. Remove objects that they may nest under, like logs that are close to the house. When working in moist, shaded areas this summer, wear gloves and ensure that clothing covers otherwise bare areas, like ankles and arms.

The Institute of Agriculture at the University of Tennessee has shared research showing that granular, broadcast baits are effective when used while the ants are actively foraging in late summer. But if this ant activity is observed early enough, a bait applied as soon as April can be less harmful to non-target ant populations. An effective treatment on the colonies as they are spotted is spraying the ants directly with an appropriately labeled insecticide.

The next invasive species that’ll surely get attention this summer is the Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina). This pest was first spotted in the Savannah area almost three years ago, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture has been actively pursuing it ever since.

Yellow-legged hornet This invasive hornet is a major threat to native honeybees (Hanna Royals)

Honeybees and other pollinators are vital to the success of Georgia agriculture, which is the state’s top performing industry. According to UGA’s Department of Entomology, “These hornets snatch bees from mid-air or from hive landing boards. As more hornets discover the hive, the attack intensifies until it is nearly relentless. A relatively small number of hornets can depopulate an apiary within days.”

There are about a dozen look-alikes to the Yellow-legged hornet, but authorities want people to be sure and take note of these 4 characteristics:

1. Size: Adults are about 2 cm long.

2. Narrow waist: Look for a narrow waist, more cinched than the sawfly lookalike.

3. Yellow fourth abdominal segment: Look for a strong yellow stripe on the fourth abdominal segment of their body. Other than that, their body is mostly black.

4. Yellow legs (bottom half): The namesake characteristic of the YLH is the yellow color found on the bottom half of the insect’s legs.

In spring, the female YLH emerges from overwintering and starts building a paper-like nest. She immediately begins to lay eggs, and by late summer, the colony’s population is at its peak. The primary nest is often smaller and could be closer to ground level, while the secondary nest for the colony can be the size of a basketball and large enough to house up to 6,000 hornets! These are found higher in the trees come late summer.

When targeting a nest, it is critical to ensure that the queen is destroyed. This should be done carefully, and residents may even want to contact a professional pest management company. The Georgia Department of Agriculture also wants sightings reported! That can be done here.

If unsure of identification, Georgia residents are urged to email a photo to yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov

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