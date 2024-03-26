Here are 5 things you didn’t know about cockroaches

They’re back - America’s favorite bug – The Cockroach!

Here are 5 Things you didn’t know about the cockroach, plus a bonus tip on their removal…

- Cockroaches can live without their heads for up to a week, eventually dying of thirst.

- The roach can live for up to a month without food.

- Cockroaches can run at a speed of 3 miles per hour, which is just about the average walking speed of a human.

- Cockroaches have been found to be one of the top asthma triggering allergens in the home.

- Roaches can hold their breath for as long as 40 minutes.

Bonus segment.

Want to remove the cockroach from your premises. These ideas may help…

Identify all cracks, crevices and holes. These are places that harbor cockroaches. Seal as many of these holes and cracks as possible. Fill the rest of the holes with boric powder. Boric powder is easily available and is relatively safe.

Remember that cockroaches are attracted to greasy surfaces and wetness. Make sure your kitchen surfaces are clean, non-greasy and dry. Repair any leaks so you eliminate wetness.

There are a variety of pesticides available to kill cockroaches. Some of these are fairly long lasting and some are safe to use around pets and small children.

I have found that it is easiest to entrust a pest control company with the job of getting rid of a cockroach infestation. It ensures that you are not stuck with the hassle of sourcing and storing the pesticides at home.

Plus the Pest control companies generally have fixed schedules and ensure that the treatment is done at regular intervals so you do not have a repeat infestation.

