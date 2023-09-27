Fun fall identification

This time of year certainly calls for more time outdoors! Looking forward to camping, cheering on a favorite football team, and watching the fall leaf color! While looking up at the colorful trees, don’t forget to look down too. These things could have fallen on the ground or still be up in the trees. There are some cool, reproductive structures that make folks wonder, “where are these coming from?” I’ve done the homework and have identified the trees that these come from.

So, what are these? Test your knowledge!

A) Hickory nut from a Hickory tree. Shelling them can be difficult because of the thick husk and shell.

B) Dried seed pod from a Tulip poplar tree. As kids, we called the winged seeds helicopters!

C) Follicle from a Magnolia tree. Red berries are housed in this, and they remind me of corn kernels. When the follicle dries up, it turns brown and falls from the tree in early fall.

D) Golden Rain Tree seed pod. These trees have lots of depth, with beautiful paper-like, pink seed pods in early fall! They resemble little lanterns. Only problem, these reseed easily & quickly!

E) Kousa dogwood berry.





